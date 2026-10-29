Ghaziabad Man Confronts Wife Over Affair with Gym Trainer, Stabbed 12 Times in Violent Attack

Ghaziabad: In a horrifying incident reported from Ghaziabad, a man was left critically injured after being stabbed 12 times during a confrontation with his wife over her alleged extramarital affair with a local gym trainer.

The violent assault occurred inside the couple’s residence following a heated argument, prompting an immediate police investigation.

According to preliminary details revealed by local law enforcement, the victim had grown suspicious of his wife’s relationship with a personal trainer at a nearby fitness centre.

The situation escalated when the husband confronted her after discovering alleged proof of their ongoing affair. As the argument intensified, the confrontation took a deadly turn.

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Investigators stated that the wife, along with her accomplice, the gym trainer, allegedly attacked the man during the altercation.

The victim was stabbed repeatedly with a sharp weapon in the chest, abdomen, and arms before the assailants fled the scene. Neighbours rushed to the premises upon hearing the victim’s cries for help and alerted the authorities.

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Key Details Under Police Investigation

Police have registered a case based on statements from the victim and relatives. Key parameters currently being examined by law enforcement include:

Investigators are probing whether the trainer was called to the location before the confrontation, suggesting a planned ambush rather than a spontaneous clash.

Special teams have secured surveillance footage from surrounding residential lanes to trace the getaway route taken by the suspects and recover the weapon used in the crime.

The victim was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he remains in critical condition under constant medical observation after undergoing emergency surgery for deep puncture wounds.

Legal Action and Ongoing Manhunt

Ghaziabad Police have booked the accused under charges of attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to execute raids across suspect hideouts in Ghaziabad and neighbouring districts to apprehend the absconding wife and her partner.

Senior officials assured that further details will be disclosed once the prime suspects are taken into custody and interrogated.