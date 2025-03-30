Ghaziabad Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Kills Flatmate After Fight Over Home-Cooked Food and Friends' Visit

Ghaziabad: A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 32-year-old flatmate following an argument over cooking food at home and the victim's friends visiting their rented accommodation.

The victim, identified as Netram Sharma, and the suspect as Sudhir Sharma, both originally from Farukkhabad, were living in their rented accommodation in Khoda for the past 10 days before the murder, as per media reports.

The incident came to light after the neighbours sensed a foul smell emanating from the locked house on March 21 late nat ight and alerted the police. Police found a decomposed body that was later identified.

Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Indirapuram circle, said the autopsy could not initially ascertain the cause of the death and the viscera was preserved.

"Locals shared that the two stayed together. The CCTV cameras’ footage was scanned and it showed that the suspect locked the house around 7 am on March 17 but never returned. This raised suspicion. A search was launched, and the suspect was finally traced in Khoda and arrested. He was staying in hiding in densely-populated Khoda ever since," he said.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he ordered his daily food from a hotel, and the deceased would cook in the house.

The senior official stated that the suspect revealed that he had frequently opposed Netram cooking in their shared home and having friends over. On the night of March 16, the two got into a heated argument over the cooking issue, during which the suspect pushed Netram, causing him to sustain some injuries.