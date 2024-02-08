Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

Ghaziabad to be RENAMED? Civic Body Finalises THESE 3 Names | Know Its Significance

A proposal to change the name of the Ghaziabad district was passed with a majority by the municipal body on Tuesday.

Ronit Singh
Ghaziabad to be Renamed? Find Out Here
Ghaziabad to be Renamed? Find Out Here | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ghaziabad: Adding to the series of name changes in Uttar Pradesh since the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government took shape, a proposal to change the name of the Ghaziabad district was passed with a majority by the municipal body on Tuesday. 

The proposal to rename Ghaziabad received 98 and 2 votes in favour and against, respectively, sources claimed. During the meeting, three names-- Gaj Prastha, Doodheshwar Nath Nagar or Harnandipuram- were finalised, which would now be sent to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for final approval.

Speaking on the development, Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal said a lot of people have been demanding a name change for the district. "A proposal will be sent to the CM after the discussion with the board. The final decision on the name change rests with the CM," the Mayor added.

Meanwhile, Mahant Narayan Giri, the head priest of Doodheshwar Nath temple in the district, stated that he had a meeting with CM Yogi last month. During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured him that he would consider the request for a name change, he claimed. 

Gaj Prastha, Doodheshwar Nath Nagar or Harnandipuram: Significance

The head priest of Doodheshwar Nath temple asserted that Ghaziabad used to be known as Gaj Prastha. “Mughal emperor Akbar's brother-in-law, Ghazuddin, renamed it Ghaziabad.” 

The priest added that names that carry a colonial tag or the legacy of slavery should not be persisted with post independence.

These names are related to the Mahabharata as present-day Ghaziabad was a part of Hastinapur, as per Giri. This area used to be a dense forest inhabited by elephants, which are called 'Gaj' in Hindi.

Therefore, Ghaziabad was called Gaj Prastha, Giri claimed. A close aide of Mughal emperor Akbar, Ghaziuddin, had changed the name to Ghaziabad, he claimed.

He highlighted that the name, Harnandipuram, alluded to the Hindon river, which flows past the city. Further, 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

