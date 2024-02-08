Advertisement

Ghaziabad: The Municipal body is considering to rename Ghaziabad as the long standing demands from Hindu outfits gained momentum in recent years. The proposal to rename the NCR district has made its way onto the board meeting agenda of the municipal corporation for the first time. It's likely to be taken up for discussion during a board meeting of municipal and government officials on Tuesday.

The proposed alternatives, 'Gajnagar' and 'Harnandi Nagar,' are currently under consideration. The initiative to rename the NCR district was put forward by a BJP councilor, Sanjay Singh, and has gained favourable momentum within the corporation, where the BJP holds an absolute majority.

Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal clarified that there have been pending requests for renaming Ghaziabad. “But this is the first time the matter will be discussed at the executive level,” Dayal added.

Councillor of ward 100, Singh submitted the renaming proposal, and given the majority of BJP in the district municipal corporation, it was adopted by the board. Singh tabled two names, 'Gajnagar' and 'Harnandi Nagar,' stressing the historical significance of Ghaziabad.

Mahant Narayan Giri, the head priest of Dudheshwar Nath temple, has played a pivotal role in advocating for the renaming of Ghaziabad. In 2022, he held discussions with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, presenting a memorandum proposing names such as Gajprastha, Dudheshwarath Nagar, or Harnandipuram.

Giri underscored the connection to the Mahabharat epic, emphasising that the region was formerly part of Hastinapur, just 40 km away. The suggested names, Gajpura or Gajnagar, are inspired by the historical context of a wooded area that once harbored wild animals, including elephants. The name 'Harnandi Nagar' is linked to the Hindon River, flowing past Ghaziabad.