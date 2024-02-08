English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Ghaziabad to be Renamed? THESE Proposed Names are Front Runners | Details Here

The Municipal body is considering to rename Ghaziabad as the long standing demands from Hindu outfits gained momentum in recent years.

Ronit Singh
Ghaziabad to be Renamed? Find Out Here
Ghaziabad to be Renamed? Find Out Here | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ghaziabad: The Municipal body is considering to rename Ghaziabad as the long standing demands from Hindu outfits gained momentum in recent years. The proposal to rename the NCR district has made its way onto the board meeting agenda of the municipal corporation for the first time. It's likely to be taken up for discussion during a board meeting of municipal and government officials on Tuesday.    

The proposed alternatives, 'Gajnagar' and 'Harnandi Nagar,' are currently under consideration. The initiative to rename the NCR district was put forward by a BJP councilor, Sanjay Singh, and has gained favourable momentum within the corporation, where the BJP holds an absolute majority. 

Advertisement

Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal clarified that there have been pending requests for renaming Ghaziabad. “But this is the first time the matter will be discussed at the executive level,” Dayal added. 

Councillor of ward 100, Singh submitted the renaming proposal, and given the majority of BJP in the district municipal corporation, it was adopted by the board. Singh tabled two names, 'Gajnagar' and 'Harnandi Nagar,' stressing the historical significance of Ghaziabad. 

Advertisement

Mahant Narayan Giri, the head priest of Dudheshwar Nath temple, has played a pivotal role in advocating for the renaming of Ghaziabad. In 2022, he held discussions with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, presenting a memorandum proposing names such as Gajprastha, Dudheshwarath Nagar, or Harnandipuram. 

Giri underscored the connection to the Mahabharat epic, emphasising that the region was formerly part of Hastinapur, just 40 km away. The suggested names, Gajpura or Gajnagar, are inspired by the historical context of a wooded area that once harbored wild animals, including elephants. The name 'Harnandi Nagar' is linked to the Hindon River, flowing past Ghaziabad. 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World30 minutes ago

  4. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News30 minutes ago

  5. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement