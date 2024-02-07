Advertisement

Ghaziabad: The survey for a new Rapid Rail line that would connect Ghaziabad to the soon-to-be Noida International Airport has started, and according to officials, work is still being done on the track, station layout, and soil testing.

An official stated that the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) plans to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) by the end of March.

There will be two phases to the construction of the new Rapid Rail, which will pass via Pari Chowk and Greater Noida West. A 37.15 km long corridor connecting Ghaziabad and Ecotech-5 (Kasna) would be constructed in the first phase. It is suggested that it be completed by 2031. The construction of a 35.11 km corridor from Ecotech 6 to the Noida Airport is the second phase.

The corridor will include at least 12 stations in total: Dankaur, Knowledge Park 5, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, YEIDA North (Sector-18), YEIDA Central (Sector-21, 35), Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida West (Sector 4), Greater Noida (Sector 2), and Noida Airport.

The feasibility report estimates that the project's total cost will be approximately Rs 16,189 crore. The Ghaziabad to Kasna corridor's first phase is expected to cost Rs 9,798 crore, while the second phase is expected to cost Rs 6,391 crore.

According to officials, the state government would pay 50% of the expenses and the federal government will cover 20%.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development government (YEIDA) and the Greater Noida government will pay the remaining amount.

How this project will ease the lives of the commuters of NCR?

The Ghaziabad rapid rail station on the Delhi-Meerut line will be the starting point of the proposed route.

The other major connectivity issue—a seamless, long-term transportation link between the NIA and Delhi's IGI—is likewise resolved by a rapid rail link for the NIA.

The Ghaziabad-NIA route is planned to have 12 stations, according to a proposal from the rapid rail operator, NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

When train travel this route, passengers can arrive at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, one of the station on the Delhi-Meerut line. Sarai Kale Khan will be the starting point of the projected Delhi-Haryana rapid rail corridor, which will connect Gurgaon and have a station at IGI. Both NCR airports will be connected by the rapid rail system once this is operational.















