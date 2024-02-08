Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 10:16 IST

Four-year-old son's body, allegedly killed by Suchana Seth, handed to father

Bengaluru Murder: Police said that the ‘estranged relationship’ with her husband was one of the reasons behind the motive of murder.

Digital Desk
Suchana Seth kills her 4-year-old son
Suchana Seth | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Panjim: The body of the four-year-old child, who was allegedly killed by his mother - Suchana Seth - at a hotel in Goa, was handed over to his father Venkat Raman in Karnataka's Chitradurga after post-mortem. 

 Hours after a 39-year-old Chief Executive Officer of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up allegedly murdered her 4-year-old son, the building that houses several service apartments at Candolim in North Goa on Tuesday restricted outsiders from entering the premises. The owner of the building 'Sol Banyan Grande' has instructed the security guards not to allow anyone, especially media persons, inside, eyewitnesses told news agency PTI. 

However, other guests, who are currently staying in the premises, continue to spend their vacations at the property. For the unversed, Suchana Seth, 39, was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night by a Goa police team on the charge of killing her four-year-old son and stuffing his body in a bag before transporting it to the neighbouring state in a taxi. 

Seth had checked into the service apartment with her son on January 6 and after staying there for two days, she went to Bengaluru in a taxi on Monday. A day after the crime came to light, she was brought to Goa from Karnataka this afternoon, and was remanded in police custody for six days, they said.

Talking to PTI, a local cab operator said, "The taxi which was hired by Seth was not from the area surrounding the service apartments. It had come from somewhere else." The service apartments here are preferred by those people who want to enjoy their vacations peacefully."

Soon after the news about Seth being found with the child's body at Chitradurga was confirmed by the Calangute police in Goa, a team of forensic experts conducted an inspection of the service apartment on Monday. The team arrived immediately at night (on Monday) and on Tuesday again, a senior police official said. The incident came to light after housekeeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains.

Police said that the ‘estranged relationship’ with her husband was one of the reasons behind the motive of murder. 

The body of the four-year-old child, who was allegedly killed by his mother - Suchana Seth - at a hotel in Goa, was handed over to his father Venkat Raman in Karnataka's Chitradurga after post-mortem (With PTI Inputs)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

