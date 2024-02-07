Advertisement

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday has confirmed that the Dabolim airport shall remain operational despite the opening of the Manohar International Airport (MIA) in North Goa.

Dabolim airport is situated within the Indian Navy's base INS Hansa. Previously during a legislative session an Independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco raised his concerns, alleging that Goa Airport Authorities were pressurising the Navy to take full control of Dabolim. Lourenco in his claim also added the concern about decline in flights at Dabolim since the commissioning of MIA.

CM Sawant addressed the issue and said that the Central cabinet has decided to keep Dabolim airport operational alongside MIA.

Sawant also disclosed that the state government had reached an agreement with GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) to make sure that Goa receives 37 percent of the gross revenue from May 2024 onwards.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao also stated that Dabolim has turned into a ‘ghost airport’ to benefit MIA. Alemao in his address said that there has been a decrease in domestic flights from 5,095 in January 2023 to 3,510 in December 2023 and a 31 percent drop in international flights from 372 to 259 during the same period.