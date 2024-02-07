Goa Hotel Manager Arrested After Drowning Wife in Sea, Trying To Portray It As An Accident | Image: PTI/ Representational

Goa: The 29-year-old manager of a luxury hotel in south Goa was arrested Saturday for allegedly drowning his 27-year-old wife at Cabo de Rama beach, Canacona, after she confronted him over suspicions about his extramarital affair.

The accused identified as Gaurav Katiyar, a Lucknow native, worked as a manager at Courtyard by Marriott at Colva. He and the victim, Diksha Gangawar, had wed more than a year ago but their relationship had been strained.

An official stated that Katiyar killed Gangwar, whom he married a year ago, ostensibly because of his extramarital affair.

According to media reports the incident occurred at around 3.45 pm on Friday after Katiyar took his wife for a stroll on the beach, located not far from his workplace.

The media reports further stated that he took her to a rocky area of the beach and drowned her in the sea. "Injury marks were found on her body.

After committing the crime, Katiyar created commotion and tried to pass off the incident as an accident, he said.

As per the media reports, an officials stated that a video shot by a local exposed Katiyar's claims.

The video clip shows Katiyar coming out of the beach and returning again apparently to ensure whether his wife has really died, before raising alarm to create the entire drama, he added.

The accused and the victim hail from Lucknow.

