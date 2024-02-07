English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Goa Hotel Manager Arrested After Drowning Wife in Sea, Trying To Portray It As An Accident

The 29-year-old manager of a luxury hotel in south Goa was arrested Saturday for allegedly drowning his 27-year-old wife at Cabo de Rama beach, Canacona.

Digital Desk
Doctors arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.
Goa Hotel Manager Arrested After Drowning Wife in Sea, Trying To Portray It As An Accident | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Goa: The 29-year-old manager of a luxury hotel in south Goa was arrested Saturday for allegedly drowning his 27-year-old wife at Cabo de Rama beach, Canacona, after she confronted him over suspicions about his extramarital affair.

The accused identified as Gaurav Katiyar, a Lucknow native, worked as a manager at Courtyard by Marriott at Colva. He and the victim, Diksha Gangawar, had wed more than a year ago but their relationship had been strained.

Advertisement

An official stated that Katiyar killed Gangwar, whom he married a year ago, ostensibly because of his extramarital affair.

According to media reports the incident occurred at around 3.45 pm on Friday after Katiyar took his wife for a stroll on the beach, located not far from his workplace.

Advertisement

The media reports further stated that he took her to a rocky area of the beach and drowned her in the sea. "Injury marks were found on her body. 
After committing the crime, Katiyar created commotion and tried to pass off the incident as an accident, he said.

As per the media reports, an officials stated that a video shot by a local exposed Katiyar's claims.

Advertisement

The video clip shows Katiyar coming out of the beach and returning again apparently to ensure whether his wife has really died, before raising alarm to create the entire drama, he added.

The accused and the victim hail from Lucknow. 

Advertisement

 

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World14 minutes ago

  3. 70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: Lenovo

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Coffee Served in Ice-Cream Cones Gains Popularity| Watch

    Info17 minutes ago

  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement