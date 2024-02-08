Suchana Seth is accused of killing the child in a Candolim-based service apartment in Goa. | Image: Suchana Official

Advertisement

Panaji: The police custody of Suchana Seth, a startup CEO arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son, has been extended by another five days.

Seth was produced before Goa Children's Court after her initial remand of six days expired on Monday. Calangute Police sought the extension of her custody stating the investigation is yet to conclude.

Advertisement

Seth allegedly smothered her son to death in a service apartment in Candolim in north Goa, packed his corpse in a bag and hailed a taxi to go back to Bengaluru but was arrested mid-way on January 8 in Chitradurga in Karnataka, as per police. A court in Mapusa town remanded her in police custody for six days.

She is accused of killing the child in a Candolim-based service apartment in Goa.

Advertisement

A senior police officer told PTI on Monday that the accused is not cooperating with investigators.

"We had asked for an extension of her custody as we wanted more time to interrogate her. We have to also conduct other formalities like taking her DNA sample," he said.

Advertisement

The recording of the statement by Seth's husband Venkat Raman is over, he added.

As the investigation in to case is underway, police sources have explained that Seth allegedly started hating her son because his face resembled his father, constantly reminding her of him.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the estranged husband of Suchana Seth, told Goa police she had not allowed him to meet their child for the past five Sundays. Venkat Raman arrived at Calangute police station in the afternoon from Bengaluru to record his statement as part of the probe.

(With PTI inputs)