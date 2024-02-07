English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Goa Murder Case: Suchana Seth, Accused Of Killing Minor Son, Sent To 13-Day Judicial Custody

After her extended police custody in Goa came to an end, Suchana Seth, a tech startup CEO, has now been sent to judicial custody for 13 days.

Digital Desk
Suchana Seth Case
सूचना सेठ | Image:ANI
PANAJI: On Friday, the children's court in Goa remanded Suchana Seth, the artificial intelligence startup CEO accused of killing her four-year-old son, in judicial custody for 13 days. Seth had been in police custody since January 8 and she was produced at a Panaji court after her extended five-day remand came to an end. According to a report by PTI, since the police did not seek a further extension from the court, she has now been sent to judicial custody. A lawyer representing Seth also told the court that his client has, thus far, not moved to file bail. After being presented to the court, Seth was sent to the Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa. 

It may be recalled that Suchana Seth, a tech startup CEO had allegedly smothered her four-year-old son to death at a service apartment in Candolim before packing his body in a bag and attempting to hail a cab straight to Bengaluru with the aforementioned bag in tow. However, she was arrested midway on January 8 in Chitradurga, Karnataka. Seth has been booked under various sections, including murder, destruction of evidence and section 8 of the Goa Children's Act.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

