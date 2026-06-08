God’s Grace! 8-Year-Old Reyansh Miraculously Survives Celebratory Firing Horror, Returns Home After Four-Month Battle

After nearly four months of hospitalisation, surgeries and uncertainty, eight-year-old Reyansh has finally returned home to Bulandshahr, marking a remarkable recovery from a tragedy that nearly claimed his life.

The child, who was critically injured after being struck by a bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding procession in February, was discharged from hospital on Saturday following his second surgery. Doctors have advised complete bed rest for the next two months as he continues his recovery under close medical supervision.

A Long Fight for Survival

The incident occurred on February 19 when celebratory firing during a wedding procession turned disastrous. Reyansh was reportedly watching the festivities from a rooftop when a bullet struck him, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital in Greater Noida, where doctors carried out emergency treatment and placed him on ventilator support. Over the following months, the young boy underwent extensive medical care as his family anxiously waited for signs of improvement. In May, doctors performed a crucial second surgery, including facial reconstruction, which proved to be a major turning point in his recovery.

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Speaking about Reyansh's return home, his uncle Sanskar Verma said, "Reyansh's recovery is not just a big relief for the family, but also a big win for Republic TV. We are grateful for the support that Republic TV extended to the family, which ultimately helped us in our fight to secure justice for Reyansh."

Verma added that doctors have advised two months of bed rest and that the family remains hopeful about the child's future. "If everything goes right, Reyansh may be able to return to school after completing his bed rest period," he said.

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Accused Face Legal Proceedings

The case had triggered widespread outrage across Uttar Pradesh and renewed concerns over the dangerous practice of celebratory firing. Police had arrested the accused father-son duo in connection with the incident after a massive search operation.

While the son, accused of allegedly firing the shot that struck Reyansh, remains behind bars, his father Robin Verma alias Rinku was granted bail by a local court. The legal proceedings in the case are continuing, with the family insisting that those responsible must be held accountable.

Emotional Homecoming for Family

Reyansh’s return home has brought immense relief to his family, who spent months praying for his recovery. Relatives describe his survival as nothing short of a miracle considering the severity of the injuries he suffered.