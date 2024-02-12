English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Goes Viral: Terrifying Video Of Leopard Seen Wandering Freely Through Mumbai Streets | WATCH

Viral: Forest department provided the public with a toll-free helpline number, 1926, so they could call it in case they saw a leopard without feeling scared.

Pritam Saha
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: In a terrifying incident, a leopard was sighted roaming through the streets of Mumbai. The residents of the residential complex on Mumbai's Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road were horrified to see a leopard walking close to the wall. The big cat was spotted by the residential society near to the Aarey Forest via its closed-circuit television system (CCTV). This video is generating a lot of discussion on social media.

A leopard wandering near their community, according to the housing complex's residents, is incredibly dangerous and terrifying for everyone. The forest officials and the residents have joined hands to fix this issue. Forest personnel carefully monitoring the situation and patrolling the region at night every day. In addition, the forest department provided the public with a toll-free helpline number, 1926, so they could call it in case they saw a leopard without feeling scared.

A safety advisory has been issued for the residents in connection to this circumstance 

  • It is advisable for people to avoid areas with little lighting during the night. 
  • For easy visibility, their society should be maintained well-lit. 
  • At night, security guards should stay in their cabins and turn on their lighting. 
  • Adults should escort children and pets.

The road in Lohegaon, Pune, which is close to Pride World City (PWC), saw a hyena a few days ago. Housing societies restrict walking late at night or early in the morning. After the terrifying hyena video went popular on social media, internet users began to get worried. The hyena was seen traveling from Pride World City to Dy Patil College via the road and pathway in the footage that went viral.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

