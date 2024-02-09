English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Gokulpuri Metro Station: DMRC Orders Inspection of Parapets on Pink Line

DMRC, stated, “The MD issued directions that the parapets installed on the Pink Line of the DMRC at all the elevated stations should be inspected in detail."

Isha Bhandari
Delhi Metro
Gokulpuri Metro Station: DMRC Orders Inspection of Parapets on Pink Line | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Vikas Kumar, has issued directives to conduct thorough inspections of parapets installed at all elevated stations along the Pink Line following a tragic incident at Gokulpuri Metro Station. The move comes in response to the collapse of a portion of the station's wall, resulting in one fatality and injuries to four others. In a review meeting held on Friday, Kumar, along with department heads, discussed the Gokulpuri incident and emphasized the importance of preventive measures. Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, stated, “The MD issued directions that the parapets installed on the Pink Line of the DMRC at all the elevated stations should be inspected in detail to avoid such incidents.”

Dayal further added that any necessary corrective actions identified during inspections should be promptly executed with minimum disruption to passengers and the public, prioritizing safety precautions.

An internal review has been initiated by DMRC, with the MD personally visiting Gokulpuri Metro Station to assess the situation alongside senior officials. Additionally, DMRC has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the deceased victim, along with Rs 5 lakh for grievously injured individuals and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

Immediate actions have been taken by DMRC, including the suspension of two officials from the civil department—a manager and a junior engineer. 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

