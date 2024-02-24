English
Good News: 3 Routes Proposed to Link Greater Noida, Greater Noida West With RRTS. Check Details

Digital Desk
The three alternative routes have been suggested from Char Murti Chowk. | Image:Agency
Noida: In a significant development for commuters in Greater Noida, three possible routes to connect Greater Noida and Greater Noida West with the high speed rail transport system of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) has been suggested by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The route is expected to be finalised within a week by the joint team of officials from Greater Noida Authority and NCRTC. This will be done after carrying out a survey of all the suggested routes. The advantage of using rapid rails over the metro is that they are three times faster than the latter with the maximum operation speed of 160 km/hour which enhances commuters' experience.

The route will extend from the proposed RRTS from Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to the Jewar Airport. According to officials, the route will be constructed from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad to the Jewar airport via Char Murti Chowk (Gaur Chowk) in Greater Noida West. The three alternative routes have been suggested from Char Murti Chowk.

Sources said the first route has been suggested from Char Murti Chowk on a 130-metre wide road to Airport via the authority office and Pari Chowk whereas the second route has been proposed to be via a 60 metre road from Greater Noida West while the third one is suggested from Char Murti Chowk to Noida Airport via Knowledge Park-5, Surajpur and Kasna.

Greater Noida Authority CEO has been directed to do an on-the-spot survey of the routes and submit suggestions within a week. The selection of the route will be done to cater to the needs of the people of Greater Noida so they do not have to face the problem of congestion anywhere.

RRTS corridors

A total of eight RRTS corridors will come up in the National Capital Region (NCR), out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I. The three priority corridors include Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut Corridor; Delhi – Gurugram – SNB – Alwar Corridor; and Delhi – Panipat Corridor.
 

