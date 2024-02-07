English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Good News! Aqua Line Extension To Greater Noida West SOON, Interchange Station At Blue Line

NMRC approved the detailed project report (DPR) highlighting extension plan of Aqua Line corridor to Greater Noida West.

Ronit Singh
Delhi-NCR: In a significant relief for metro travellers, the detailed project report (DPR) highlighting extension plan of Aqua Line corridor to Greater Noida West received approval of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday. 

Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida West, is home to lakhs of people but lacks government-aided public transport. There have been several demonstrations by locals over the years for metro rail connectivity and bus service in the region.

The DPR of the expansion of the Aqua Line corridor from Noida Sector-51 station to Knowledge Park V (Greater Noida) was presented before the NMRC’s Board for approval. 

The DPR proposed 11 stations on a 17.43-km route with a cost of Rs 2991.60 crore, NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said.

“The importance of the project is due to the proposed inter-connectivity of the existing operational Aqua Line to the DMRC’s Blue line at Sector-61 station and benefiting the commuters of Noida, Greater Noida West area and Greater Noida area with faster and direct connectivity towards Noida and Delhi and vice versa,” Lokesh said.

“The DPR for this project was approved by the NMRC Board today. Now, the DPR will be processed for approval of the government of Uttar Pradesh and the government of India,” the senior IAS officer, who is also the CEO of Noida Authority, said.

The Noida Sector-61 station will serve as an interchange station between the NMRC’s Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Blue Line, the officer added.


 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

