Updated February 8th, 2024 at 07:08 IST

Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

According to sources, the bus will ply between Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai’s Belapur to the World Trade Centre in Mumbai via the Atal Setu

Digital Desk
Atal Setu Car Accident
The Atal Setu is a six -lane trans-harbour sea link which connects Mumbai with its satellite city Navi Mumbai. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or the Atal Setu, India’s longest sea link, is all set to get a bus service. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has finalised a bus route, S-145, in collaboration with the Chalo app.

According to sources, the bus will ply between Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai’s Belapur to the World Trade Centre in Mumbai via the Atal Setu. The bus journey will end at  Cuffe Parade after passing through Sai Sangam, Targhar, Ulwe node, Aai Tarumata, Kamdhenu Oaklands, MTHL, Eastern Freeway, CSMT and Churchgate station.

Sources revealed that two services would be operated from Belapur to the World Trade Centre in the morning and two in the evening from World Trade Centre to Belapur.

Before commencing the operations, a trial with bus enthusiasts and experts was conducted by the BEST for their feedback and review.
Finer details of the route and fare structure is being worked upon by the BEST.
Also known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the bridge is a six -lane trans-harbour sea link which connects Mumbai with its satellite city Navi Mumbai. It was was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.
 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 07:08 IST

