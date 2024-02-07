English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

GOOD NEWS for Commuters in Delhi: Bhairon Marg Underpass to Open Soon

Vehicles will soon be able to travel directly from Bhairon Marg to Ring Road with the government planning to open the Bhairon Road underpass soon,

Apoorva Shukla
Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Bhairon Marg underpass
Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Bhairon Marg underpass | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a good news for commuters in Delhi, the Bhairon Marg is all set to opened soon for public use. This would significantly reduce the traffic load on the Pragati Maidan tunnel. 

Vehicles will soon be able to travel directly from Bhairon Marg to Ring Road with the government planning to open the Bhairon Road underpass soon, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the underpass and directed officials to expedite the remaining work with instructions to open the underpass at the earliest, an official statement said.

“After the underpass is operational, daily commuters from Central and New Delhi to destinations like Ring Road, Trans Yamuna, East Delhi, and Noida will find their journey more convenient. This will eliminate the need for a U-turn of approximately 1.5 km near the ITO depot, which is currently being used by the public," Atishi said.

Advertisement

Vehicles can now travel directly from Bhairon Marg to Ring Road by using the underpass, she said, adding that this will reduce the traffic load on the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Evening traffic at the location will also be lessened, the minister said.

Underpass number 5 — one of the five underpasses that form part of the Pragati Maidan integrated transit corridor — has missed several deadlines.

Advertisement

It was supposed to be operational in December 2022. Since then, it has faced multiple delays due to several reasons, including the Delhi floods, that have hampered the work. According to officials, two lanes of the underpass will be operational soon. 

 

(With PTI Inputs) 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement