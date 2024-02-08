It is built in 10,000 square meters and has a smart class where students can now learn and study subjects digitally | Image: Republic

New Delhi: First-of-its-kind smart school has been developed for upper primary students in Noida's Dankaur village. The government school earlier had a dilapidated building and shabby infrastructure. Now the new building has completely transformed the look of the government school. The classes have now been shifted to the new building. From front gates to parks to staff rooms, the mid-day meal area completely resurrected into the modern infrastructure.

The smart school is constructed by SMC corporation under CSR scheme and almost Rs 9 crore has been spent by SMC in the construction of the new school just behind the old one. The newly made smart school was handed over to school authorities on Monday and this is the first smart school in Uttar Pradesh constructed under CSR.

Republic spoke to BSA Rahul Panwar, Gauttambuddh Nagar on smart school, he said, "The education department is very happy with the newly made smart school. I believe the students studying in government schools

should also have similar amenities and infrastructure like those in private schools. Last year, we contacted a few companies and asked them to utilise there CSR fund to make better schools in the district. I was very happy when SMC corporation's RK Malhotra agreed to our request.”

“It took almost one year to construct the smart school. It is built in 10,000 square meters and has a smart class where students can now learn and study subjects digitally. The school has computer classes, labs, outdoor running track for sports activities and one indoor stadium for indoor sports activities or competitions. The smart school has a dedicated midday meal area, where the chairs have been put up and shade has been made to ensure students have comfort while having lunch. For now it is the school with 450 strength, and eight teachers teach in the school, with classes from 1 to 8. The school will open from Thursday. We are getting daily calls since the news of smart schools has come up and many government schools have approached us to construct similar schools in their block. We are thrilled after watching parents and students' reactions and it deeply makes us happy to see smiling faces of children."

Satish, a teacher at the school, told Republic, “Our students are very happy and thrilled to attend the first class in smart school on Thursday. Earlier, the old building was in bad condition and students used to sit on the floor in summers because most of the chairs were broken. In some classrooms in the old school, water from the terrace used to leak. Overall, it was in bad condition, but with the new smart school, even teachers are also excited. We have big staff rooms with lockers and boards and monitors where teachers can also prepare for tests for students and work at peace. More government schools should be transformed in a similar way, making good use of CSR funds, and this smart school is an example of that.”