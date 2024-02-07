Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:22 IST

GOOD NEWS For Shoppers! BMC Plans For Delhi's Palika Bazaar-like Underground Markets in Mumbai

Inspired by the Palika Bazaar at Connaught in Delhi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has developed a plan to set up similar underground market in Mumbai.

Ronit Singh
BMC Plans For Delhi's Palika Bazaar-like Underground Markets in Mumbai
BMC Plans For Delhi's Palika Bazaar-like Underground Markets in Mumbai | Image:X
Mumbai: Inspired by the Palika Bazaar at Connaught in Delhi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has developed a plan to set up similar underground market in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials recently visited the Palika Bazaar and will submit their report to Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar by next week.

Reports revealed that ward officials have been instructed to spot the appropriate locations around the city for setting up Palika Bazaar-like underground markets. 

Underlined the encroachment issues on roads and footpaths of the city, Kesarkar suggested the underground markets will save the already scare space besides benefitting the Mumbaikars. 

The Palika Bazaar in Delhi is an underground market located between the inner and outer circle of Connaught in Delhi. It has 398 shops selling a diverse range of items; electronic items and clothing. 

The market is estimated to have traffic of 15,000 shoppers at any day and also attracts many foreign tourists.

The civic authorities have also instructed the ward officials of 24 administrative wards to identify open spaces such as playgrounds or gardens below which underground bazaars can be set up. 

 


 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:22 IST

