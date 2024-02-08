Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major boost to domestic tourism, the SpiceJet airline is planning to connect tourist and religious destinations, including Ayodhya and Lakshadweep, with more locations in the next two years.

SpiceJet is already providing non-stop flight services to Ayodhya from several India cities including Darbhanga, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru which has not only enhanced connectivity but has also led to the emergence of Ayodhya as a major tourism hotspot.

Advertisement

The strategic launch of Ayodhya-bound flights by the domestic carrier has also eased the travel experience for the devotees coming to Ram Lalla’s darshan, from across the country. According to sources, the airline has announced its mega expansion plan by planning to operate seaplanes to boost connectivity and is awaiting infrastructure development for water ports.

SpiceJet will soon launch a flight to Lakshadweep. Currently, Lakshadweep has one operational airport on Agatti Island which is 90 minutes from Koch and all the domestic flights to the island are currently routed through Kochi in Kerala.