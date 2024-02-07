Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

GOOD NEWS: Zomato To Provide Bluetooth-Enabled Helmets For 3 Lakh Delivery Partners In Delhi

Zomato: For the helmet to work, delivery partners must connect it to the app, switch it on, and securely put it on.

Pritam Saha
Bluetooth-Enabled Helmets For Zomato Delivery Partners
Bluetooth-Enabled Helmets For Zomato Delivery Partners | Image:X
Delhi: More than 300,000 of Zomato's delivery partners in New Delhi will have access to helmets with Bluetooth connectivity, the food delivery app announced. An official from Zomato said that the company is happy that 10,000 delivery partners have finished professional first-responder training in the past few months, allowing them to help with first-aid and other crises. This incident, together with the introduction of the concept of providing Bluetooth-enabled helmets, further demonstrates their commitment to guaranteeing the safety and well-being of the delivery partners. According to sources, the company remains dedicated to seeking out best ways to ensure the well-being of delivery partners and the communities they assist.

The helmet uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power its sophisticated features, which include pre-set conditional limitations for non-compliance, helmet wear recognition, and status monitoring of the chin-strap lock. For the helmet to work, delivery partners must connect it to the app, switch it on, and securely put it on. By detecting the presence of a human head, the helmet's advanced sensor technology confirms that the chin strap is firmly fastened. This innovative setup increases the productivity of the delivery crew while ensuring that safety protocols are followed.

Additionally, Zomato claims that in the fiscal year 2023, it paid delivery partners for over 250,000 wearable assets. The luminous strip-installed coats that increase visibility during nighttime operations were among these items. A comprehensive maternity insurance package covering all pregnancy-related expenses has also been developed by Zomato, specifically for female delivery partners. To promote diversity within its distribution network, Zomato has taken steps. It welcomed over 300 individuals with disabilities into the workforce and empowered 2,000 women through a unique initiative.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

