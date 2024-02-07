Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Google's Special Doodle on 75th Republic Day Shows India's Digital Transition

From big TV sets with cathode ray tubes to smaller ones and eventually, to smartphones, a lot has changed in India in these years.

Press Trust Of India
Google Doodle
Google Doodle celebrates India's 75th Republic Day. | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Search giant Google has come up with a special doodle to mark India's 75th Republic Day, depicting the country's transition from the era of analogue TVs to smartphones.

The creative artwork signifies how the ceremonial parade would have been seen on screens across these decades.

India became independent in 1947 and a republic on January 26, 1950.

From big TV sets with cathode ray tubes to smaller ones and eventually, to smartphones, a lot has changed in India in these years.

The doodle depicts two TV sets and a mobile phone, with the letter 'G' on the left face of the first analogue television set, and the screens of the sets forming the two 'O's of 'GOOGLE'.

The remaining three letters 'G', 'L' and 'E' of the Google logo are displayed on the screen of the mobile handset placed in that order.

The first TV screen depicts scenes of the parade in black and white while the second one shows a camel contingent in colour, signifying the transition in technology.

"This Doodle celebrates India's Republic Day, which commemorates the day in 1950 when the Constitution of India was adopted and the nation declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state," read a note on this doodle.

"Today's Doodle, illustrated by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, features the Republic Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens over the decades," it said.

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on Friday with an impressive display of military might and rich cultural heritage at the majestic Kartavya Path here.

The grand celebrations, with an overarching theme of projecting the nation's women power and democratic values, will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

President of India Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day during a 90-minute parade at the ceremonial boulevard. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

