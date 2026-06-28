Googled Ways to Kill Fiance, Prepared Answers If Caught: Inside Siya & Chetan's Chilling Plot to Murder Ketan Agarwal

New Delhi: The investigation into the murder of Pune-based entrepreneur Ketan Agarwal has revealed fresh details, with police alleging that prime accused Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, searched online for ways to kill him and even rehearsed responses they would give investigators if questioned.

According to the police, the duo meticulously planned the murder, including disguising themselves during the crime to avoid suspicion and preparing explanations in case they were caught.

Police Reconstruct Crime Scene at Lohagad Fort

The revelations come after Pune Rural Police took Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort to recreate the sequence of events leading to Ketan Agarwal's death.

Led by Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, investigators escorted the accused to the cliff edge from where Agarwal was allegedly pushed into a 400-foot-deep gorge on June 18.

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Officials said the reconstruction was carried out to verify the statements made by the accused and to map the route taken to the fort, their positions at the spot and the alleged sequence of events leading to the fatal fall.

As part of the investigation, police seized a two-wheeler allegedly used by Chetan Chaudhary to travel from Pune to Lonavala on the day of the incident.

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Investigators also recovered the hoodie and headphones that Chaudhary allegedly wore during the incident, which had earlier attracted attention while investigators were examining CCTV footage because of the unusually hot weather. Forensic examination of the vehicle and the recovered articles is underway.

Secret Relationship Under Scanner

A purported video that surfaced during the investigation allegedly shows Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary sitting together during a local cricket match.

According to police, the two first met at the cricket match organised by Siya's brother, and investigators believe the footage supports their claim that the two shared a close relationship before Siya's engagement to Ketan Agarwal.

Police also alleged that Siya was unwilling to marry Agarwal and had been facing pressure from her family to proceed with the marriage.

Family Questioned as Probe Deepens

Family Ignored Affair for Financial Gain, Say Police

In a dramatic twist, Pune Police revealed that Siya’s family was well aware of her relationship with Chaudhary before finalising the alliance with Agarwal.

According to investigators, the relationship first came to the family's attention during the very same cricket match.

Police allege that Siya was deeply unwilling to marry Agarwal and faced severe domestic pressure.

This pressure ultimately led Chaudhary to persuade Siya to eliminate Agarwal, setting the fatal plot in motion.

Siya’s parents, Pravin and Pooja Goyal, have already been summoned to the Lonavala police station for rigorous questioning regarding their role and awareness of the escalating tension.

Fast-Track Trial Approved

The Maharashtra government has approved a fast-track trial in the case following a meeting between Ketan Agarwal's father and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the special public prosecutor to conduct the case.

How The Murder Plot Evolved

According to investigators, the alleged conspiracy began weeks before the murder. Police claim Siya first contemplated killing Ketan during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31 after seeing him near the edge of the cliff.

Investigators allege that a second visit was planned but did not materialise after Ketan's parents reportedly refused permission as the couple was preparing for a pre-wedding trip to Bali.

Police further claim that an initial attempt to kill Ketan was made on June 14 when Siya allegedly tried to push him off the fort after pretending to spot a snake. Ketan, however, survived after grabbing a tree branch.

Coffee Shop Meeting Before Murder

According to police, Siya and co-accused Chetan allegedly met at a Pune café on June 17, where they finalised the murder plan. CCTV footage reportedly shows the two together before the incident.

Investigators allege Siya shared YouTube videos of Lohagad Fort with Chetan and discussed the exact location from where Ketan could allegedly be pushed. The duo allegedly planned to communicate using hand signals to avoid attracting attention.

Police have also examined chats exchanged on June 18 and analysed nearly 2,004 calls, amounting to approximately 238 hours of conversations between January and June through regular calls, WhatsApp and FaceTime, which they consider key digital evidence.

What Happened On June 18?

According to investigators, Siya convinced Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 under the pretext of celebrating her birthday a day early.

Police allege Chetan reached the fort disguised in a hoodie, mask and headphones after leaving his own phone behind and using another person's mobile device to conceal his location. After allegedly receiving a pre-decided signal from Siya, Chetan pushed Ketan into a gorge, resulting in fatal head injuries, police said.

Siya or Chetan – Who Pushed Ketan?

Police said both accused have allegedly admitted to being part of the conspiracy but are blaming each other for delivering the fatal push.

According to police sources, Chetan claimed Siya pushed Ketan, while Siya alleged that Chetan was responsible for the fatal act. Investigators also claimed that both accused displayed no remorse during questioning.