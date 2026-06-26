Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Meets Victim's Father, Vows ‘No Stone Will Be Left Unturned ‘

New Delhi: In the major development in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, in Pune after the family sought justice for the deceased.

During the meeting, Vishal Agarwal urged the chief minister to ensure swift justice and stringent action against those accused in the case.

Responding to the family's demands, Chief Minister Fadnavis assured them that the state government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the harshest possible punishment for those responsible.

In a post on X, confirming the development, stated that Vishal Agarwal met Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and sought justice for his son.

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Further, the chief minister immediately approved the family's request to have the case heard in a fast-track court. He also cleared the appointment of senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case and directed the secretary of the Law and Judiciary Department to initiate the necessary process.

Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam has also consented to serve as the special public prosecutor.

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The meeting comes amid growing public outrage over the murder that took place in the Lonavala rural area.

CM Called Murder 'Beyond Imagination'

The meeting comes after Chief Minister Fadnavis described the murder as "beyond imagination."

Reacting to the case earlier, Fadnavis had said the incident should not be viewed merely as a criminal case but also as a matter that demands deeper social introspection. He questioned how children from educated and well-settled families could develop such "malicious and destructive thinking" and urged society to reflect on the mindset that leads to such crimes.

"In reality, this case should not be viewed merely as a crime but also from a social perspective. Society must consider what kind of environment and system needs to be created so that such cruel and revenge-driven thoughts do not develop in children at such a young age," he stated.

How The Murder Plot Evolved

According to investigators, the alleged conspiracy began weeks before the murder. Police claim Siya first contemplated killing Ketan during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31 after seeing him near the edge of the cliff.

Investigators allege that a second visit was planned but did not materialise after Ketan's parents reportedly refused permission as the couple was preparing for a pre-wedding trip to Bali.

Police further claim that an initial attempt to kill Ketan was made on June 14 when Siya allegedly tried to push him off the fort after pretending to spot a snake. Ketan, however, survived after grabbing a tree branch.

Coffee Shop Meeting Before Murder

According to police, Siya and co-accused Chetan allegedly met at a Pune café on June 17, where they finalised the murder plan. CCTV footage reportedly shows the two together before the incident.

Investigators allege Siya shared YouTube videos of Lohagad Fort with Chetan and discussed the exact location from where Ketan could allegedly be pushed. The duo allegedly planned to communicate using hand signals to avoid attracting attention.

Police have also examined chats exchanged on June 18 and analysed nearly 2,004 calls, amounting to approximately 238 hours of conversations between January and June through regular calls, WhatsApp and FaceTime, which they consider key digital evidence.

What Happened On June 18?

According to investigators, Siya convinced Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 under the pretext of celebrating her birthday a day early.

Police allege Chetan reached the fort disguised in a hoodie, mask and headphones after leaving his own phone behind and using another person's mobile device to conceal his location. After allegedly receiving a pre-decided signal from Siya, Chetan pushed Ketan into a gorge, resulting in fatal head injuries, police said.

Siya or Chetan – Who Pushed Ketan?

Police said both accused have allegedly admitted to being part of the conspiracy but are blaming each other for delivering the fatal push.

According to police sources, Chetan claimed Siya pushed Ketan, while Siya alleged that Chetan was responsible for the fatal act. Investigators also claimed that both accused displayed no remorse during questioning.