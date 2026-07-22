Second Round of CJP-Government Talks To Take Place Today: CJP to Meet JP Nadda at Parliament House Around Noon

A second round of talks between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will take place today, with CJP leaders set to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda around 12 pm. The meeting is scheduled to be held at Parliament House, as protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continue.

Ahead of the CJP meeting, a preparatory discussion involving JP Nadda, Nitin Nabin and Piyush Goyal is currently underway, according to reports, as the government firms up its position before sitting down with the CJP delegation.

Today's meeting follows an earlier round of talks held on July 20, the day the CJP staged its "Sansad Chalo" march. During that first meeting, a CJP delegation sat down with Nadda and handed over a memorandum setting out three core demands.

What the CJP Is Demanding

According to the sources cited in the report, the CJP's memorandum called for:

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The unconditional release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, with no curbs placed on his movement

The resignation or removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

A compensation payment of ₹1 crore to the families of students said to have died by suicide after the NEET paper leak

Where Things Stood After the First Meeting

The July 20 meeting was, by the CJP's own account, the first time the group had approached the government directly for talks. Two separate rounds of discussion reportedly took place that day, one in the early afternoon and another later on, with the written memorandum handed over around 4 pm. Nadda described the tone of the meeting as cordial and said he would take the demands to senior party leadership before responding.

At the time, no firm commitment was made on any of the three demands. The CJP said the only assurance it received was that its demands would be discussed internally, with a response to follow.

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Congress Escalates Its Own Protest

Separately, the political temperature has risen further after the Congress carried its own protest against the police handling of NEET demonstrators to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders took part in the march, demanding accountability for the alleged police action against students and renewing calls for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The government sent Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to negotiate with Rahul Gandhi and urged the Congress to call off its sit-in, arguing the location was disrupting movement near the PM's residence. Delhi Police subsequently cleared the site, detaining Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, and several other senior Congress leaders, including Charanjit Singh Channi, K Suresh and Kanhaiya Kumar.

Security Ramped Up Across Delhi

With protests intensifying, the Centre has rushed 20 additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Delhi from West Bengal, on top of nearly 30 CRPF companies including the Rapid Action Force already deployed for the ongoing protests and the Monsoon Session of Parliament. A five-layer security setup with multiple barricades has also been put in place around Jantar Mantar ahead of a planned CJP march.

What to Watch For Today