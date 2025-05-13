Government Declares September 23 As 'National Ayurveda Day'

New Delhi: In a landmark decision, the Union government has officially designated September 23 as ‘National Ayurveda Day’, marking a big shift from the earlier practice of observing 'Ayurveda Day' on Dhanteras, which follows a variable lunar calendar. The change, notified through a gazetted notification, aimed to enhance the global visibility and consistency of Ayurveda, India's 5000-year-old system of healing rooted in ancient wisdom and sustainable living.

The government's decision to change the date was guided by both practical and symbolic considerations. As per information, September 23 coincides with the autumnal equinox, a day when day and night are nearly equal, symbolising balance in nature, which perfectly aligns with Ayurveda's principles of balance and harmony. The Ministry of Ayush described the decision as “landmark”, stating that it will strengthen Ayurveda's global presence and create a consistent framework for its celebration.

Brief History of Ayurveda Day

The Ministry of Ayush initially declared National Ayurveda Day in 2016 on the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of Medicine. The first Ayurveda Day was celebrated on October 28 in the year 2016. Since then, Ayurveda Day has been commemorated annually to promote Ayurveda as a scientific, evidence-based, and holistic system of medicine that plays an important role in preventive healthcare and wellness.

Notably, Ayurveda is recognised as a holistic system of medicine that emphasises preventive healthcare and wellness. The government's decision to designate September 23 as National Ayurveda Day shows its commitment to promoting Ayurveda's timeless value as a preventive and sustainable healthcare system. By celebrating Ayurveda Day on a fixed date, the government aimed to further embed Ayurveda into global health narratives.

Ayurveda's Global Visibility