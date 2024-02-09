The awards are aimed at Gen Z creators and influencers who has grown up with the constant presence of the internet and social media. | Image: ANI

NEW DELHI: According to official sources quoted in a PTI report, the government is preparing to announce the national creators' awards to recognise influencers and creators under numerous categories and languages. The award is being described as the first of its kind, aimed at the so-called ‘Gen Z’, a term that is generally used to describe a generation that was raised in an era with widespread social media and internet use. Social media influencers such as those on YouTube and Instagram will also be in consideration for these awards.

Among the nearly 20 categories that will be covered under this reward is one aimed at recognising those who have helped spread the nation's soft power abroad using social media and the internet. Other categories may include "green champions", "swachhta ambassadors", "agro creators" and "tech creators".