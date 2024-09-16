sb.scorecardresearch
  Government To Launch New Initiative Offering Essential Commodities At Affordable Prices In Manipur

Published 23:55 IST, September 16th 2024

Government To Launch New Initiative Offering Essential Commodities At Affordable Prices In Manipur

HM Amit Shah announced that essential commodities will soon be made available at reasonable prices through Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: PTI
23:55 IST, September 16th 2024