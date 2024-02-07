English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

‘Cruel People on Throne Looking at Mosques’: Owaisi Fear-mongering Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is seen addressing a gathering, urging in a controversial tone to the public to protect mosques

Srinwanti Das
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has posted a video on its X handle on Monday, where AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is seen addressing a gathering
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has posted a video on its X handle on Monday, where AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is seen addressing a gathering | Image:@aimim_national/X
New Delhi: With the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha being just days away, the holy consecration ceremony continues to be embroiled in controversy and politics. Now, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has posted a video on its X handle on Monday, where AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is seen addressing a gathering (a jalsa, which Owaisi usually holds), urging in a controversial tone to the public to protect and populate mosque. In what appeared to be an attempt at fearmongering ahead of the holy consecration ceremony, the Hyderabad MP is seen telling the gathered crowd, “Have lost a mosque because of your negligence. Beware, the cruel people sitting on the throne are looking at our mosques with greedy eyes. Keep the mosques populated and protect the mosques.”

While the context clearly seems to hint at the Ram Mandir inauguration, Owaisi tells the public gathering that while Babri Masjid was demolished, the Muslim community should come together and protect other mosques from being razed.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

