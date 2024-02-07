Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
‘Cruel People on Throne Looking at Mosques’: Owaisi Fear-mongering Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is seen addressing a gathering, urging in a controversial tone to the public to protect mosques
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: With the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha being just days away, the holy consecration ceremony continues to be embroiled in controversy and politics. Now, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has posted a video on its X handle on Monday, where AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is seen addressing a gathering (a jalsa, which Owaisi usually holds), urging in a controversial tone to the public to protect and populate mosque. In what appeared to be an attempt at fearmongering ahead of the holy consecration ceremony, the Hyderabad MP is seen telling the gathered crowd, “Have lost a mosque because of your negligence. Beware, the cruel people sitting on the throne are looking at our mosques with greedy eyes. Keep the mosques populated and protect the mosques.”
While the context clearly seems to hint at the Ram Mandir inauguration, Owaisi tells the public gathering that while Babri Masjid was demolished, the Muslim community should come together and protect other mosques from being razed.
Advertisement
Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:09 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.