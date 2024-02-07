Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Govt Teacher Opens Fire at Jharkhand School, 2 Colleagues Killed

Jharkhand School Shooting: The accused teacher also suffered serious injuries after turning the gun on himself.

Digital Desk
True Crime Documentries
The incident was reported at Upgraded High School in Poraiyahat area in Jharkhand | Image:True Crime Documentries
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: In a shocking incident, a government teacher allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues at a school in Jharkhand's Godda district, said police on Tuesday. 

The accused teacher also suffered serious injuries after turning the gun on himself. 

Advertisement

The incident was reported at Upgraded High School in Poraiyahat area, around 300 km from Ranchi, during school hours around 11 am, a police officer said.

News agency PTI quoted Godda Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena as saying, "The bodies of two teachers, including a woman, were found lying in a pool of blood in a room at the school, while the accused teacher was also found seriously injured."

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Britannia Industries' near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Actor Vishal Addresses Rumours Of His Political Entry

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Over 400 Resident Doctors in Pune to go on Indefinite Strike From Today

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Chamari Athapaththu opens up on her initial WPL auction snub

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement