Govt Teacher Opens Fire at Jharkhand School, 2 Colleagues Killed
Jharkhand School Shooting: The accused teacher also suffered serious injuries after turning the gun on himself.
Ranchi: In a shocking incident, a government teacher allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues at a school in Jharkhand's Godda district, said police on Tuesday.
The accused teacher also suffered serious injuries after turning the gun on himself.
The incident was reported at Upgraded High School in Poraiyahat area, around 300 km from Ranchi, during school hours around 11 am, a police officer said.
News agency PTI quoted Godda Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena as saying, "The bodies of two teachers, including a woman, were found lying in a pool of blood in a room at the school, while the accused teacher was also found seriously injured."
(With PTI inputs)
Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:18 IST
