‘Govt Will Work Closely With Trade & Industry Bodies to Deal With the Implications’: MEA on US Sanctions Bill

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said the government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to address any implications arising from the latest US Congress legislation, while reiterating its determination to safeguard the country’s trade and economic interests.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was responding to questions on the potential impact of the US Congress-passed Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The bill authorises the US President to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries purchasing Russian energy.

“What sort of impact the latest US Congress bill will have on our trade agreement… we have made clear our determination to take all necessary measures to protect our trade and economic interests,” Jaiswal said.

“As you would have seen in the statement that we issued, Government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of developments related to the legislation. Our interest in a balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States needs no repetition,” he said.

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Separately, on the issue of illegal trafficking and drug trafficking, the spokesperson underlined the robust bilateral cooperation between India and the United States.

“There is very strong cooperation between the United States and India to prevent all forms of illegal trafficking and drug trafficking. We believe that the issue of drugs is harmful to both countries, their people and the entire global community. It is against our society. That is why there is very strong cooperation between the two countries on this aspect… and we will continue to take this forward,” Jaiswal added.