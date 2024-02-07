English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Great Deal of Study Went Into Making the Ram Lalla Ornaments: Trust

The ornaments have been crafted by Ankur Anand's Lucknow-based Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers.

Digital Desk
ram lalla idol
Great deal of research, study went into making the Ram Lalla ornaments: Trust | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ayodhya: The ornaments for the Ram Lalla idol consecrated at the grand Ayodhya temple have been prepared after an extensive research and study of texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas and the Alavandar Stotram, according to the temple trust.

The ornaments have been crafted by Ankur Anand's Lucknow-based Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers.

"Ram Lalla is adorned in Banarasi fabric, featuring a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/angavastram. These angavastrams are embellished in pure gold 'zari' and threads, featuring auspicious Vaishnav symbols - Shankh, Padma, Chakra, and Mayur," a member of the temple trust said.

These garments were created by Delhi-based textile designer Manish Tripathi, who worked from Ayodhya Dham for the project, he said.

"The creation of these divine ornaments is based on an extensive research and study following the descriptions of Shri Ram's scripturally-appropriate splendour in texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotram," he added.

Based on this research and as per concept and direction of Yatindra Mishra, the ornaments have been crafted by Ankur Anand's Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers, Lucknow.

"Gracing his grand abode, Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla radiates in divine ornaments and attire, a sight of spirituality and tradition," he added.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in the traditional Nagara style.

Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.

In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ram Lalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the temple is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.

There are a total of five 'mandaps' (halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the temple is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era.

At Kuber Tila in the southwestern part of the mandir complex, the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiva has been restored. A statue of Jatayu has also been built.

The foundation of the temple has been constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the Mandir.

For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite. The temple complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station.

The temple has been constructed employing the country's traditional and indigenous technology.

The Ram Lalla idol has been chiselled by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said it marked the advent of a new era.

Lakhs of people watched the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony on television at their homes and in neighbourhood temples, becoming part of the historic event held just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

