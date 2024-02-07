Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 07:26 IST

Greater Noida Authority Settles Rs 1100 Cr Debt with Banks, Faces Pending Rs 5000 Cr Dues

Faced with a Rs 5000cr debt, G Noida is selling land after repaying Rs 1,100cr this month, aiming to settle dues through monthly payments and increased revenue

Digital Desk
Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority
Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority | Image:neogeoinfo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi-NCR: The Greater Noida authority is taking steps to improve its financial situation, faced with the challenge of repaying a loan of Rs 5,000 crore to various banks and the Noida authority. Officials from the Greater Noida authority mentioned that in the last decade, they took a loan of Rs 6,000 crore from banks and the Noida authority to provide additional compensation of 64.7 percent for land acquired from farmers,  as per initial reports. This month, they paid Rs 1,100 crore to HDFC and Bank of Baroda, leaving Rs 4,900 crore to be paid.

To raise revenue and settle the remaining dues, the authority is selling land through different schemes for industrial and commercial use. The Chief Executive Officer, Ravikumar NG, stated that they have decided to pay Rs 10 crore monthly to the Noida authority to help them repay a Rs 2,900 crore loan.

Advertisement

Land Sales and Loan Repayment Strategy

In 2009, Greater Noida borrowed Rs 3,785.95 crore from the Noida authority to pay increased compensation to farmers and for other purposes. Until 2020, Greater Noida struggled to pay off the dues, citing a slowdown in the real estate sector. However, in 2022, they began repaying the debt as the greenfield Noida airport in Jewar boosted growth, increasing revenue from land sales.

Advertisement

Ravikumar NG mentioned that they aim to eliminate the loan by increasing revenue collection. The authority has also invested Rs 1,500 crore in fixed deposits in banks with an annual interest of 7.85 percent. Rs 1,000 crore is invested in Union Bank of India, and Rs 500 crore in Bank of Baroda.

Investments and Revenue Plans

The Greater Noida authority plans to introduce more plot schemes for industrial, commercial, and other uses this year to raise revenue. While the launch dates are yet to be decided, officials confirm that all formalities for these schemes have been completed.

The authority is developing new industrial sectors, including Ecotech Extension 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, to provide land to industrial units. The demand for industrial and other categories of land is expected to rise with the Noida airport beginning operations in late 2024, contributing to increased revenue.

Advertisement

In 2020, the Noida authority suggested to the state government that the Greater Noida authority could hand over its land in lieu of dues, but the proposal was later rejected. Since then, the Greater Noida authority has paid around Rs 900 crore in dues, according to officials.

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 07:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  5. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement