WATCH | Greater Noida: Residents, Security Guards Clash Over Maintenance

Advertisement

Greater Noida: A video showcasing security guards and residents of a society clashing over handing over the maintenance responsibilities is going viral on the internet.

The purported showcased a group of residents pushing iron barricade towards the society gate. Another video showcased the men, women and security guards indulging in raging arguments.

Advertisement

The incident took place at White Orchid apartments in Gaur City-2 township. The residents of the apartments have been demanding that the builder transfer maintenance and security to the residents themselves. The residents alleged that the builder has ceased all the services, including entry of parceled deliveries, domestic help triggering the residents to protest.

White Orchid Apartment Owners; Association (AOA) Varun Goel told a media outlet that the residents unanimously decided that transfer of maintenances and security services will be made to AOA.

Advertisement

He added that the AOA communicated to the builder through email that the transfer would begin from February 7 and smooth transition will be ensured.

However, on February 8, the builder without any notice stopped all services.

Advertisement

No case has been registered regarding the incident yet, as per the media reports. However, local police personnel have been deployed in society to maintain law and order.