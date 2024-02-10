English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

WATCH | Greater Noida: Residents, Security Guards Clash Over Maintenance

A video showcasing security guards and residents of a society clashing over handing over the maintenance responsibilities is going viral on the internet.

Nishtha Narayan
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Greater Noida: A video showcasing security guards and residents of a society clashing over handing over the maintenance responsibilities is going viral on the internet. 

The purported showcased a group of residents pushing iron barricade towards the society gate. Another video showcased the men, women and security guards indulging in raging arguments. 

Advertisement

The incident took place at White Orchid apartments in Gaur City-2 township. The residents of the apartments have been demanding that the builder transfer maintenance and security to the residents themselves. The residents  alleged that the builder has ceased all the services, including entry of parceled deliveries, domestic help triggering the residents to protest. 

White Orchid Apartment Owners; Association (AOA) Varun Goel told a media outlet that the residents unanimously decided that  transfer of maintenances and security services will be made to AOA. 

Advertisement

He added that the AOA communicated to the builder through email that the transfer would begin from February 7 and smooth transition will be ensured.

However, on February 8, the builder without any notice stopped all services. 

Advertisement

No case has been registered regarding the incident yet, as per the media reports. However, local police personnel have been deployed in society to maintain law and order.

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement