Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Growing Concerns Over Street Dogs Lead To Road Blockade At 14th Avenue, Gaur City, One Injured | PIC

Growing street dog issues in Gaur City 2, Noida, led to a road blockade, with residents seeking a designated feeding area.

Pritam Saha
Street Dog Issues in Noida's Gaur City 2 Lead to Main Road Blockade
Street Dog Issues in Noida's Gaur City 2 Lead to Main Road Blockade | Image:Republic
The number of street dog encounters of chasing kids and adults is increasing every day, especially in the 14th Avenue, Gaur City 2. The main road connecting to the Taj Highway is now blocked due to this street dog issue.

Society members are concerned as a large number of street dogs are entering the area, causing problems for children playing in the park. Parents are worried about their kids' safety and are hesitant to let them play or roam freely. Despite reporting the issue to authorities, no action has been taken.

As the day passed, this protest became so big that police had to come to maintain peace. In this brawl, an elderly lady got injured and was taken to the hospital. Apart from this, according to the habitats, in the last week, these street dogs have bitten four kids. It was also alleged that the park areas are converted into a dog area, where dogs can stay and people can feed them.

The residents want to clarify that they don't oppose feeding the stray dogs but request a designated area outside the society for them. This would allow everyone to move around without fear. Frustrated by the lack of action, the society members organized a protest and blocked the main road connecting to the Taj Highway today.

 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

