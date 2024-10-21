sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Growing Strong: India Aims for Third-Largest Economy by 2027, Affirms Finance Minister

Published 22:59 IST, October 21st 2024

Growing Strong: India Aims for Third-Largest Economy by 2027, Affirms Finance Minister

India aims to be the world's third-largest economy by 2027, supported by policy reforms and investment opportunities, says Finance Minister.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Growing Strong: India Aims for Third-Largest Economy by 2027, Affirms Finance Minister
Growing Strong: India Aims for Third-Largest Economy by 2027, Affirms Finance Minister | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:59 IST, October 21st 2024