Gujarat ATS Arrests International Drug Trafficker & Dawood Associate Salim Dola in Rs 438-Cr Mephedrone Case

New Delhi: Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested alleged international drug trafficker Salim Dola in connection with a Rs 438-crore mephedrone seizure case. Dola, who is suspected of operating an international drug trafficking network, was arrested in Turkey following an investigation into the seizure, according to reports.

The arrest is being viewed as a significant development in the investigation into the large-scale drug trafficking network. The Gujarat ATS is probing Dola's alleged links to the international narcotics trade, including possible connections with other organised crime networks.

The case dates back to December 1, 2022, when the Gujarat ATS raided an illegal drug manufacturing unit near Sindhrot village in Vadodara district. During the operation, officials seized 87.728 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as MD, with an estimated international market value of ₹438.64 crore.

Ten people were arrested following the raid, and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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During the subsequent investigation, Dola's name emerged as one of the alleged key figures behind the manufacturing and distribution network. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ATS) SL Chaudhary, Dola allegedly supplied the chemicals required to manufacture mephedrone and subsequently handled the purchase and sale of the finished narcotics.

Investigators also found that the drugs manufactured at the Vadodara facility were allegedly transported to Mumbai and delivered to Dola's associates.

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How Dola's International Drug Network Operated

According to the Gujarat ATS, Dola was operating his drug trafficking network from abroad and had associates across several countries.

Investigators suspect that the syndicate used containers carrying legally exported goods to conceal narcotics and transport them to international destinations. Dummy companies were allegedly established in countries receiving these shipments to facilitate the movement of drugs and conceal the network's operations.

The ATS is now questioning Dola to establish the source of the chemicals, financial transactions, distribution channels and identities of other individuals involved in the alleged syndicate.

Officials are also investigating whether Dola continued operating drug manufacturing and trafficking networks in Gujarat and other parts of India while staying overseas.

Brought Back From Turkey After Interpol Red Notice

Dola had allegedly fled Mumbai and moved to Dubai before travelling to Kenya and other countries to evade Indian investigating agencies.

Following efforts by Indian authorities, an Interpol Red Notice was issued against him in March 2024 at India's request. He was subsequently traced to Turkey and brought back to India by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in April 2026.

The NCB brought him to India on April 28, 2026, after which he was taken into custody for further proceedings. The Gujarat ATS subsequently secured his custody on October 31 in connection with the Vadodara mephedrone seizure case.

Dola's Alleged Dawood Ibrahim And Iqbal Mirchi Links

Investigating agencies have described Dola as a close associate of fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. His alleged association with international drug trafficker Iqbal Mirchi also dates back to the 1990s.

According to the ATS, Dola had worked with Mirchi in drug trafficking before developing his own international network with several associates.

Dola has a history of involvement in multiple narcotics-related cases across India. In 1998, he was arrested at Mumbai International Airport after approximately 40 kg of mandrax was allegedly recovered from him.

In 2013, the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested him in connection with the alleged possession of around 79 kg of charas. He was also linked to a 2018 fentanyl case involving drugs valued at nearly ₹1,000 crore, according to the ATS.

Around a dozen narcotics-related cases have reportedly been registered against him. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also initiated an investigation into his alleged drug network, financial transactions, properties and suspected money laundering.