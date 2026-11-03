India Reiterates Call for 'Dialogue & Diplomacy' in West Asia After Indian Seafarer Killed in Vessel Attack Off Oman Coast

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reiterated its call for "dialogue and diplomacy" amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia to restore peace and the safety of maritime navigation after an Indian seafarer was killed when a commercial vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal assured the timely repatriation of the 13 Indian nationals who were rescued from the Indian-flagged MSV AL JUSUFI near Limah, Oman.

The deceased seafarer was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat.

Expressing gratitude towards the Omani authorities for their swift action following the incident, Jaiswal called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution in West Asia.

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"On that ship, we had 14 Indian crew members. Of them, tragically, unfortunately, one of them has died. We are now in the process of ensuring that the 13 Indian nationals who are there are repatriated back to India. We also are working when we can have the mortal remains of the Indian national to be transported back to India. I must say that we thank the Omani authorities for their swift action," he said.

"We once again call upon parties to take dialogue and diplomacy forward so that there can be an early return of peace to the region, and that freedom of navigation through international waters and waterways must be restored and must be guaranteed," he added.

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Earlier in the day, the MEA said the Indian Embassy in Oman was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities to facilitate the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased.

"We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, near Limah, Oman yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries. We convey our deepest condolences on the precious life lost. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased," the statement read.

Expressing concern over repeated attacks on commercial shipping in the region, the MEA reiterated India's call for an immediate reduction in tensions and a diplomatic resolution.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the statement said.

The Ministry further stressed that commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted and called for the restoration of freedom of navigation and commerce through international waterways.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added.

The statement comes after Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, earlier in the day, confirmed the death of an Indian seafarer following the attack on the vessel carrying 14 Indian crew members near the Omani coast.