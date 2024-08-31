sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Gujarat Rains: Orange Alert in Several Districts for Today, Train Services Hit | Updates

Published 09:03 IST, August 31st 2024

Gujarat Rains: Orange Alert in Several Districts for Today, Train Services Hit | Updates

Gujrat will continue to receive rain today. Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in parts of Gujarat as several areas still remained inundated. Stay tuned.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gujarat: Vadodara Limping Back To Normalcy As Water Recedes From Flooded Areas
Gujarat Rains: Orange Alert in Several Districts, Train Services Hit | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:03 IST, August 31st 2024