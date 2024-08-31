Published 09:03 IST, August 31st 2024
Gujarat Rains: Orange Alert in Several Districts for Today, Train Services Hit | Updates
Gujrat will continue to receive rain today. Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in parts of Gujarat as several areas still remained inundated. Stay tuned.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Gujarat Rains: Orange Alert in Several Districts, Train Services Hit | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:03 IST, August 31st 2024