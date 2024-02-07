Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 19:54 IST
Gujarat SHOCKER: Tailor Attacked For Playing Hanuman Chalisa in Bhavnagar Shop | Watch
In a shocking incident from Gujarat, a tailor was thrashed for playing Hanuman Chalisa at his Shop, according to the media reports.
Bhavnagar: A discomforting incident has come to light from Gujarat's Bhavnagar where a tailor in Bhavnagar encountered brutal assault from a young man with an iron rod.
The video showcasing the incident is being shared widely on the internet. According to the media reports, the tailor was thrashed for playing Hanuman Chalisa at his Shop.
According to the purported video, a young man could be seen launching a gruesome attack on a tailor at his shop. The man is seen beating the tailor with iron rod besides slapping and punching him.
The victim, who was playing Hanuman Chalisa, reportedly claimed that his religious rituals were the reason behind the attack, upsetting some people who had different beliefs. The attacker, who is said to be absconding, left the scene after the attack.
After receiving a formal complaint from the victim of the assault, the local police have begun an active investigation. The attack's CCTV footage has been preserved for use as evidence in the inquiry.
According to reports, the victim had previously encountered resistance because of his chanting and had complained to the police about people who were threatening him. In spite of these worries, the most recent incident happened in broad daylight when multiple people attacked him outside his shop using pipes.
