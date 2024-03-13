Advertisement

Avalanche in Gurez Valley: Residents of Kuragbal and neighbouring villages in Gurez Valley, situated in the Bandipora district of North Kashmir, have raised serious concerns regarding the negligence of authorities in clearing snow from connecting roads. This negligence has led to severe difficulties in accessing main roads, causing undue hardship for the locals.

According to residents, the failure of authorities to address the snow accumulation on these crucial roads has left them feeling isolated within their communities. "We feel abandoned in our own homes," lamented one resident.

Advertisement

Recent small avalanches in the area, while causing no loss of life or property, have worsened the situation. The snow buildup on the roads has effectively cut off access to neighbouring villages, leaving residents stranded and struggling to reach the main roads.

"We are at the mercy of the elements," expressed another resident, highlighting the precariousness of their situation.

Advertisement

The locals are urging immediate action to initiate snow clearance operations on the critical Kuragbal-Kanzalwan road. They emphasized the urgent need for relief as the lack of access not only disrupts their daily lives but, also presents significant challenges during emergencies.

"On Feb 23, an avalanche struck the ski slopes of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, claiming the life of a Russian skier while leaving seven others, including a local guide, trapped under debris.

Advertisement

The avalanche hit the Khilan Marg area on Afarwat Peak near the Army Ridge around 2 pm, prompting a swift response from authorities.

Despite warnings of avalanche risk, the group of seven Russians and their guide ventured into a non-ski zone in the Army Ridge area.

Advertisement

Efforts by the Gulmarg Ski Patrol, along with police and army personnel, led to the successful rescue of the trapped individuals.

The deceased, identified as Hanten from Moscow, Russia, was taken to the Tangmarg sub-district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

The rescued skiers received treatment at a local hospital, while one foreigner required specialized care in Srinagar."