Published 12:27 IST, September 21st 2024
Gurugram Biker's Death: Bike Rally in Delhi-NCR to Seek Justice for Akshat Garg
A group of bikers is organizing a rally in Delhi-NCR on Sunday in memory of Akshat Garg, who tragically lost his life after being hit by an SUV
India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A group of bikers is organizing a rally in Delhi-NCR on Sunday in memory of Akshat Garg, who tragically lost his life after being hit by an SUV | Image: Republic
11:42 IST, September 21st 2024