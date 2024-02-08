Advertisement

New Delhi: A recent crime was reported in Haryana, where the lifeless body of a woman was discovered on the hills of Bhondsi village. The Forest Ranger promptly alerted the police upon recovering the body. Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, initiating a detailed investigation into the identity and circumstances surrounding the deceased woman.

Subsequently, the woman's husband, arriving at the mortuary a day later, identified the deceased as his wife, Sukhi Bai Patel. The police swiftly took action, filing a case to identify and apprehend the person responsible for the crime.

Advertisement

After an extensive inquiry, the police successfully traced and arrested the accused, Jeevan Agarwal, who allegedly murdered the woman on January 16. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had previously worked as a labourer, where he encountered Sukhi Bai, the now-deceased woman.

The accused later transitioned to selling fruits. Providing more insight into the crime, the accused confessed that on January 7, he lured Sukhi Bai to the hills of Bhondsi under the guise of showing her a temple.

Advertisement

Allegedly attempting to sexually assault her against her will, Sukhi Bai resisted and threatened to report the incident. In response, the accused brutally attacked Sukhi Bai with stones, leading to her tragic death. In an attempt to mislead the authorities, he disfigured her face with stones.

The accused has been placed in police custody for a two-day remand, and investigations are ongoing in this matter.