sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Gurugram Girl Suffers Fracture In Lift 'malfunction', Police Register Case Against RWA

Published 23:47 IST, September 6th 2024

Gurugram Girl Suffers Fracture In Lift 'malfunction', Police Register Case Against RWA

Gurugram police filed a negligence case after an 11-year-old girl fractured her ankle in a malfunctioning elevator at Raheja Vedanta.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gurugram Girl Suffers Fracture In Lift 'malfunction', Police Register Case Against RWA
Gurugram Girl Suffers Fracture In Lift 'malfunction', Police Register Case Against RWA | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:47 IST, September 6th 2024