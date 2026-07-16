Gurugram Horror: Domestic Worker Crushed To Death By Thar, Women Driver Returns Body To Accident Spot

New Delhi: A 57-year-old domestic worker was killed after being run over by a Mahindra Thar SUV inside a residential society in Gurugram, police said. The woman driving the SUV has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving, though her identity has not been disclosed.

According to police, the incident took place inside the society premises when the SUV allegedly hit and ran over the victim. The driver initially rushed the injured woman to a private hospital for treatment. However, after doctors declared the victim dead, she allegedly brought the body back to the spot where the accident had occurred and left it there before informing authorities.

A case has been registered against the woman driver under relevant provisions related to rash and negligent driving causing death. Police said she has not been arrested so far and is currently being questioned as part of the investigation.

The victim, who worked as a domestic help, succumbed to her injuries despite being taken to the hospital. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and investigators are examining CCTV footage and recording statements of witnesses to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

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Police said further investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.