Dharwad Murder Mystery: Doctor Sedated and Stabbed By Wife, 8-Year-Old Son Battles For Life

Dr. Kiran Honannavar, a 45-year-old anesthesiologist associated with Chirayu Hospital in Karnataka's Dharwad, was found dead in his apartment at Ranka Stella Apartments in Dharwad. His eight-year-old son suffered multiple stab injuries and remains under treatment at a private hospital. Police are questioning Dr. Priyanka, an ophthalmologist and the victim’s wife, while investigating whether the incident arose from a domestic dispute.

Polic are also examining the CCTV footage, physical evidence and post-mortem findings as legal proceedings continue.

Here's What Had Happened

The incident came to light after Dr. Kiran Honannavar’s family members were unable to contact him for several hours. According to police, Dr. Priyanka initially told relatives that he was resting and later allegedly said that he had gone out. When he remained unreachable until evening, family members went to the apartment to check on him.

Inside the house, they found the doctor lying in a pool of blood. The couple’s son was discovered in another room with multiple stab injuries. Police said that the child was still alive when officers arrived and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he remains under treatment.

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Anesthesia Injection Used First?

Preliminary reports indicated that the attack may have begun with an anesthesia injection allegedly administered to Dr. Honannavar to immobilise him. Police believe this was followed by a knife assault that resulted in his death. It is also being investigated what exactly happened that the child was attacked during the same incident. The boy was found with severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

Dr. Priyanka, an ophthalmologist, is being interrogated by the police. In custody, she reportedly appeared to be in a state of shock and has made inconsistent statements during questioning. Officers are verifying her account while also recording statements from family members to determine a possible motive.

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As per local reports, police suspect that after the killing and the attack on the child, she may have attempted suicide by injecting herself with anesthesia.

Police also noted that there was no immediate indication that an outsider had entered the apartment, which is located inside the high-security Ranka Stella residential complex. According to police, only Dr. Kiran Honannavar, his wife and their son were believed to have been inside the house when the incident occurred.

Family Lived in Dharwad for 15 Years

Dr. Honannavar hailed from Hebbal village in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district and had been living in Dharwad for around 15 years. This was his second marriage; he had divorced his first wife before marrying Dr. Priyanka.

He was associated with Chirayu Hospital and was a well known face in the local medical community.