Published 14:49 IST, September 22nd 2024
Guv Gehlot Seeks Kempanna Committee Report on Arkavathi Layout Land Denotification
Karnataka Guv Gehlot has sought from the state government the Kempanna Commission report relating to the alleged illegal denotification of 541 acres of land.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Guv Gehlot seeks Kempanna Committee report on Arkavathi layout land denotification | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:49 IST, September 22nd 2024