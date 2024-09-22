sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:49 IST, September 22nd 2024

Guv Gehlot Seeks Kempanna Committee Report on Arkavathi Layout Land Denotification

Karnataka Guv Gehlot has sought from the state government the Kempanna Commission report relating to the alleged illegal denotification of 541 acres of land.

Karnataka Guv Gehlot seeks Kempanna Committee report on Arkavathi layout land denotificationThawar Chand Gehlot has refused to sign the Temple Tax bill Bill
Guv Gehlot seeks Kempanna Committee report on Arkavathi layout land denotification | Image: PTI
14:49 IST, September 22nd 2024