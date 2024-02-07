The new terminal will not just enhance connectivity but will also promote business and employment, Jyotiraditya Scindia said. | Image: X/@JM_Scindia

Bhopal: The new terminal of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport at Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior will be ready by January 31 or the first week of February, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Taking to social media platform X, Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote,” Soon the new terminal building of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior will be ready for the residents of Gwalior and surrounding areas. The new building will not only boost connectivity but will also increase business, regional economy and employment(sic).”

He further said,” Today, during his stay in Gwalior, reviewed the airport construction with higher officials and issued necessary guidelines. Gwalior Airport, under construction in two lakh square feet at a cost of Rs 500 crore, will prove to be a milestone in the construction of new Gwalior(Sic).”



