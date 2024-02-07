Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Gyanvapi Case: Hindu Side Demands Survey of Shivling in Wazukhana Area

As per the May 2022 Supreme Court order, the court commissioner had ordered to seal the area of the claimed ‘Shivling’ reportedly found during the survey.

Srinwanti Das
Varanasi Court Orders Public Release of ASI Report in Gyanvapi Masjid Case Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
Varanasi Court Orders Public Release of ASI Report in Gyanvapi Masjid Case Amid Ongoing Legal Battle | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varanasi News: The Hindu side on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court, demanding the ASI to order a scientific survey of the ‘Shivling’ (as per hindu claim) present in the Gyanvapi complex. The Hindu side has sought de-sealing of the ‘wazukhana’ area in the Gyanvapi complex. The area of ‘wazukhana’ was sealed in 2022 following a Supreme Court order after the Hindu side claimed it to be a ‘Shivling’ of Adi Vishweshwar, which the Muslim side calls a fountain.

The Hindu side has demanded to de-seal the sealed area in the Gyanvapi complex.

Advertisement

As per the May 2022 Supreme Court order, the court commissioner had ordered to seal the area of the claimed ‘Shivling’ reportedly found during the survey.

Earlier on Saturday, the VHP claimed the ASI survey report has “reconfirmed” that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was constructed after demolishing a “magnificent temple” at the site and demanded that the structure be declared `a Hindu temple and handed over to the community.

Advertisement

It also demanded that Hindus be permitted to offer “sewa puja” to the ‘Shivlinga’ found in the “so-called Wazukhana area” at the disputed site.

“The evidence collected and the conclusions provided by the ASI do prove that the religious character of this place of worship existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and as at present is of a Hindu Temple,” VHP working president Alok Kumar said in a statement.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  5. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement