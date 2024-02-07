Advertisement

Varanasi News: The Hindu side on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court, demanding the ASI to order a scientific survey of the ‘Shivling’ (as per hindu claim) present in the Gyanvapi complex. The Hindu side has sought de-sealing of the ‘wazukhana’ area in the Gyanvapi complex. The area of ‘wazukhana’ was sealed in 2022 following a Supreme Court order after the Hindu side claimed it to be a ‘Shivling’ of Adi Vishweshwar, which the Muslim side calls a fountain.

The Hindu side has demanded to de-seal the sealed area in the Gyanvapi complex.

As per the May 2022 Supreme Court order, the court commissioner had ordered to seal the area of the claimed ‘Shivling’ reportedly found during the survey.

Earlier on Saturday, the VHP claimed the ASI survey report has “reconfirmed” that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was constructed after demolishing a “magnificent temple” at the site and demanded that the structure be declared `a Hindu temple and handed over to the community.

It also demanded that Hindus be permitted to offer “sewa puja” to the ‘Shivlinga’ found in the “so-called Wazukhana area” at the disputed site.

“The evidence collected and the conclusions provided by the ASI do prove that the religious character of this place of worship existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and as at present is of a Hindu Temple,” VHP working president Alok Kumar said in a statement.