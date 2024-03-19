×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

H-1B Visa Initial Registration Period To End in 3 Days

The initial registration period for H-1B visas for the year 2025 will close at 12 noon Eastern Time (9.30 pm IST) on Mar 22.

Reported by: Digital Desk
H-1B visa registration
H-1B Visa Initial Registration Period To End in 3 Days | Image:Freepik
New Delhi: The initial registration period for H-1B visas for the year 2025 will close at 12 noon Eastern Time (9.30 pm IST) on March 22, said a statement from a federal agency. 

The registration commenced on March 6. 

The H1-B is a most favored visa for Indian professionals seeking to work in the US. 

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The initial registration period for the most sought-after H-1B visas for foreign guest workers for fiscal 2025 closes at 12 noon Eastern Time (9:30 pm IST) on March 22, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Monday.

During this period, prospective petitioners and legal representatives must use an online account of US Citizenship and Immigration Services to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary.

Online account users will also be able to collaborate on registrations and petitions with enhanced organisational account features in their online accounts, it said.

Form I-129, a petition for a nonimmigrant worker, for H-1B petitions and Form I-907, a request for premium processing service, are now accessible in USCIS online accounts, a media release said.

USCIS will begin accepting online filing of the forms for H-1B cap petitions on April 1. "We will announce when online filing of non-cap H-1B petitions is available," USCIS said.  (With inputs from PTI) 

 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

Whatsapp logo